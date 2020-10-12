Gugudu man ends life on Anantapur Collectorate premises

A 40-year-old man from Gugudu village succumbed to burn injuries at District Collector’s office premises here on Monday morning. Even before the police and people present there could react and save him, he got burnt and by the time he was shifted to the Government General Hospital here, he was declared brought dead.
Identified as N. Rajasekhar Reddy, he had come to the Collectorate to submit a representation during ‘Spandana’ grievance redressal time alleging that his 59-year-old mother Ramalakshmi’s savings was not being given back to her by the Anjaneyaswamy Group-2 Self-Help Group in the village in Narpala mandal of the district.
According to a petition he had carried with him to submit at the counter, some other persons in the group had stopped the money (₹4,000) his mother was supposed to get out of DWCRA Group loan waiver in the bank. It was not clear as to why he immolated himself even before submitting his grievance petition. The police and District Collector Gandham Chandrudu are inquiring into the incident.
There is always someone to talk to at: 100; 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com
