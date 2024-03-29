GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gudivada Amarnath kickstarts his election campaign in Gajuwaka

The Minister began his campaign from BC Colony (Ward No. 65) after offering prayers in a temple

March 29, 2024 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
IT Minister & Gajuwaka YSRCP Assembly constituency candidate Gudivada Amarnath taking part in an election campaign from BC Colony in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Photo: Arrangement

IT Minister & Gajuwaka YSRCP Assembly constituency candidate Gudivada Amarnath taking part in an election campaign from BC Colony in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Photo: Arrangement

IT Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Gajuwaka Assembly constituency candidate, Gudivada Amarnath, started his election campaign in the constituency here on Thursday. He was accompanied by a large number of supporters, YSRCP cadre and sitting MLA T. Nagi Reddy.

The Minister began his campaign from BC Colony (Ward No. 65) after offering prayers in a temple. He went from door to door greeting locals and requesting them to vote for the YSRCP in the coming elections. He also enquired about their well-being, and whether they were receiving the benefits of government welfare schemes properly.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Amarnath said that it was his honour to represent the YSRCP from Gajuwaka Assembly constituency. “All sections of people have been receiving the benefits of welfare schemes from the State government, and they have been witness to the development in the region in the last five years. The public response is very strong, and people are ready to vote for the YSRCP and want to make Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister for the second time,” he said.

Mr. Amarnath has so far organised meetings with the cadre and representatives of various communities, and met former public representatives seeking their support. It may be remembered that Mr. Amarnath won as MLA from Anakapalle in the 2019 elections.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.