Filing of nominations in Andhra Pradesh from today

April 18, 2024 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
A help desk established at the Collectorate in Tirupati on Wednesday, as nominations for the ensuing general elections are expected to pour in from Thursday.

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has said that the nominations for the 175 Assembly Constituencies and 25 Parliamentary Constituencies in Andhra Pradesh are being accepted from April 18 onwards across the State.

In a press release on Wednesday, he said that the contesting candidates would be allowed to file a maximum of four sets of the papers and each candidate could file affidavits in maximum at two constituencies.

Mr. Meena said that the candidates contesting Parliamentary Constituencies had to file their nominations at the respective district headquarters in the presence of the District Election Officers (DEOs), while the leaders aspiring for the Assembly Constituencies had been suggested to file their nominations at the office of the Returning Officers of their respective constituencies.

He said that the deposit amount for an MP candidate was ₹25,000 and for MLA candidate it was ₹10,000. At the same time, the candidates belonging to SC and ST communities had been instructed to pay half of the amount as deposit. 

The CEO said that the political rallies would be monitored. Each contesting candidate had to submit the affidavit along with 13 prescribed documents. 

The nominations are allowed to be filed between 11 a.m. to 3 pm on all working days.

