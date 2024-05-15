GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eluru sees highest voter turnout in Godavari region

Published - May 15, 2024 08:07 am IST - KAKINADA

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Villagers seen discussing politics and elections in a village close to Jangareddygudem in Eluru district..

Villagers seen discussing politics and elections in a village close to Jangareddygudem in Eluru district.. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Eluru district has witnessed the highest of 83.04% of polling in the Godavari region, where voters were allowed to exercise their franchise till 10 p.m.

The actual deadline for the polling was 6 p.m. However, election authorities allowed the voters, who were present in the queue by 6 p.m., to cast their vote. Scorching heat was said to be one of the reasons for the poor turnout of the voters in the afternoon. In Eluru district, Unguturu Assembly constituency recorded the highest turnout at 87.75% in the district.

West Godavari district saw a turnout of 82.60%. More than 12.16 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the seven Assembly constituencies of West Godavari district. In Kakinada district, the turnout stood at 75.85% and the polling was concluded by 10 p.m.

A total of 79.43% of polling was recorded in the East Godavari district, in which 12.89 lakh voters exercised their franchise. The Rajanagaram Assembly segment received the highest turnout of 86.16% in East Godavari district.  According to an official release issued by the respective Collectors of East Godavari, Kakinada, Eluru and West Godavari, the EVMs have been deposited in the strongrooms which are being guarded by the security forces.

