Election officials will receive nominations from April 18, says Visakhapatnam District Collector

‘Property and cash worth nearly ₹5.02 crore seized by enforcement agencies in raids’

April 16, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated April 17, 2024 08:47 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Officials will start receiving nominations from the contestants of political parties and Independent candidates from April 18 (between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.), excluding holidays.

Scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 26, and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is April 29 (between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.).

According to Visakhapatnam Collector and District Electoral Officer A. Mallikarjuna, who held a meeting with the representatives of political parties, said that the official notification of the elections will be released on April 18.

He said that during the raids conducted by the enforcement agencies properties and cash worth nearly ₹5.02 crore were seized. General public can take away seized goods and cash after providing relevant documents, and can contact 9014457265 on the issue of seized property, he said. However, he made it clear that this facility will be provided only to general public and not to politicians and representatives of political parties.

He said that action was taken against 55 volunteers, seven contract workers and four outsourced workers in the district for violating the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.

