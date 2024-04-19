Dr. Gottipati Lakshmi suspends election campaign to perform emergency caesarian section

April 19, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 09:12 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate in Darsi Assembly constituency in Prakasam district Gottipati Lakshmi, a gynaecologist by profession, suspended her election campaign at Kurichedu village for a couple of hours following an SOS from a private hospital located about 20 km away.

A pregnant woman, Venkata Ramana from Abbayipalem village, was in need of an emergency caesarian on Thursday, and with the inhouse doctor not in town, the hospital authorities sought Dr. Lakshmi’s immediate help to save the mother and baby.

Despite being in the midst of campaign, Dr. Lakshmi took a break, rushed to the hospital and performed an emergency caesarian.

“I had to perform the caesarian section keeping the patient’s condition in view. The amniotic fluids were very low, and the baby’s heart beat was fluctuating. The patient did not go for labour, and it was necessary to perform the surgery. If the patient was left unattended, there were chances of intrauterine death. If caesarean was not performed in time, fetal distress might happen. The only option was to perform caesarian and deliver the baby. Everything went on well. There were no complications,” Dr. Lakshmi said when contacted.

“It is my duty to save lives. That is what I prefer the most. Election campaign can be postponed for a few hours,” she said, and added, “The news spread to the villages even before I reached there. The villagers were happy.”

Referring to her campaign, she said, “The schedule is hectic. The campaign begins at 6.30 a.m. and goes beyond 9 p.m. By the time I reach home, it will be 11 p.m.”