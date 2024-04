Congress releases names for 6 Lok Sabha and 12 Assembly seats

April 10, 2024 05:33 am | Updated 05:33 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress on Tuesday announced the names of six Lok Sabha and 12 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the list released by the party, Pulusu Satyanarayana Reddy is the party nominee for Visakhapatnam Parliament segment, Vegi Venkatesh from Anakapalle, Lavanya Kavuri from Eluru, Garnepudi Alexander Sudhakar from Narasaraopet, Koppula Raju from Nellore and Chinta Mohan from Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency.

The party has nominated Killi Kruparani for Tekkali Assembly seat, Addala Venkata Varma Raju from Bhimli, Vasupalli Santosh from Visakhapatnam South Assembly segment, Lakkaraju Rama Rao from Gajuwaka, Setti Gangadhara Swamy from Araku Valley (ST), Ruthala Srirama Murthy from Narsipatnam Assembly segment, Sodadasi Martin Luther from Gopalapuram (SC), Budhala Ajitha Rao from Yerragondapalem (SC), Nallagorla Siva Srilakshmi Jyothi from Parchur, Vijesh Raj Palaparthi from Santhanuthalapadu (SC), Ramesh Babu Deyala from Gangadhara Nellore (SC) and M.S. Babu from Puthalapattu (SC) Assembly constituency.