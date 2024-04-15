Chandrababu Naidu’s Rajam meeting is a game-changer for TDP, says Kalisetti Appala Naidu

April 15, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated April 16, 2024 08:38 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Vizianagaram MP candidate Kalisetti Appala Naidu, on Monday, said that the mood of the people was completely in favour of TDP and its alliance partners, and it was evident with the overwhelming response for former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s tour in Rajam.

Speaking to media after the public meeting, Mr. Appala Naidu said that the huge turnout of the people in spite of scorching heat proved that TDP would sweep the elections in Vizianagaram district and other parts of the State. He termed the Rajam meeting as a game-changer in Vizianagaram district politics.

Earlier, he thanked Mr. Chandrababu Naidu for providing an opportunity and personally requested people to vote for him in ensuing elections. “Although I am common activist in TDP, party high command recognised my services and gave MP ticket. The party always encourages backward classes to get political empowerment. Fortunately, I got the support from all Assembly candidates, including Rajam TDP nominee Kondru Muralimohan, who assured to work in tandem for the party’s victory, both in Lok Sabha and Assembly segments,” he added.