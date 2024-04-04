GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chandrababu Naidu responsible for hurdles in payment of pensions for elderly people: YSRCP MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao

Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister exuded confidence that people would reject TDP and its alliance partners completely in the State as they failed to get support from people in spite of making tall promises.

April 04, 2024 12:50 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Dharmana Prasada Rao. File

Dharmana Prasada Rao. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Minister for Revenue and YSRCP MLA candidate of Srikakulam Dharmana Prasada Rao on April 4 alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) party leaders were responsible for the chaos in distribution of pensions for elderly people across the State. Mr. Prasada Rao who campaigned in several wards of Srikakulam alleged that Mr. Naidu had targeted volunteers many a time to prevent their services to needy people at their door steps.

“Mr. Chandrababu prevented usage of services of volunteers by approaching the Election Commission of India. Now, he is shedding crocodile tears for the delay in payment of pensions. Many senior citizens were forced to walk till ward Secretariats in spite of the scorching summer heat to receive their pension. Mr. Chandrababu’s inhuman approach is causing troubles for them,” said Mr. Prasada Rao. He exuded confidence that people would reject TDP and its alliance partners completely in the State as they failed to get support from people in spite of making tall promises.

Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / state politics / politics (general) / politics

