Chandrababu Naidu elected Telugu Desam Legislature Party leader

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs on May 29 unanimously elected N. Chandrababu Naidu as their leader in the Assembly. This puts an end to speculation that the TDP supremo may not prefer to lead the Opposition in the Assembly.

There was speculation in the party circles that former Minister K. Atchannaidu or senior party leader Payyavula Keshav may be considered for the post of Telugu Desam Legislature Party leader.

The MLAs, during 45- minute meeting, expressed the view that Mr. Naidu should lead the party in the Assembly. They also felt that Mr. Naidu should select his team — deputy leader, whip and others. A decision on the team would be taken in next couple of days.

The meeting also discussed the invitation extended by Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy for the swearing in ceremony. It was decided that a delegation would meet Mr. Jagan and extend greetings on behalf of the party.