Can’t vote, but inmates of Nellore Central Prison do their bit for this election

Ninety-nine inmates of Nellore central prison make racks to store EVMs for this elections

April 19, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 09:11 am IST - NELLORE

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Inmates of the Nellore Central Prison making steel racks meant to store the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the high-security strong rooms for the ensuing elections.

Inmates of the Nellore Central Prison making steel racks meant to store the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the high-security strong rooms for the ensuing elections. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Though stripped of their right to vote, prisoners of the Nellore Central Prison have made themselves a part of the world’s largest election process by doing their bit for the conduct of polls this year.

Andhra Pradesh Prisons Department stands by its claim of being a strong proponent of making society crime-free by reducing recidivism. Showing a positive way forward for criminals, the department has launched several innovative programmes, the latest being the program to make steel racks to store Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in strong rooms under high-security conditions.

As many as 99 inmates at this central prison were trained at the in-house skill development centre and are involved in the task of making the racks. Each rack with four shelves costs ₹7,705, the standard rate for purchasing by government departments and State-run institutions like schools and universities.

Non-profit venture

“This is not a profit-making venture, and the sale price barely covers the cost of production and the nominal wages of ₹180 to ₹200 per day for the prisoners,” says Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta, who also holds the additional charge of the Director-General of Police (Prisons).

As many as 600 such racks are ready for despatch to Ongole Collectorate, while 1,000 more are in the process towards orders received from the Tirupati, Chittoor, Guntur and other districts.

The manpower includes convicted prisoners ranging from petty criminals to those involved in organised crime. While the EVM racks form a new product line, the in-house workshop has already been making steel furniture such as shelves and S-type chairs.

“We are the chosen supplier for many government departments and colleges as placing an order with us requires no tender process, nor will there be any audit-related hassles”, explains the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Guntur range) M. Varaprasad, who controls operations at the Nellore prison.

COVID-19 masks

It may be recalled that several prisoners were involved in making face masks, which were in short supply during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The larger idea is to equip the prisoners with some skill sets that help them make a decent living once they are out of prison.

