Blade batches posing a threat during campaigns, says Pawan Kalyan

In recent years, police have struggled to clamp down on the activities of the criminal gangs who are known locally as blade batches

April 02, 2024 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST - PITHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
JSP chief Pawan Kalyan welcoming newcomers into the party in Pithapuram constituency of Kakinada district on Monday.

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan welcoming newcomers into the party in Pithapuram constituency of Kakinada district on Monday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) supremo K. Pawan Kalyan on Monday said he apprehended a threat to his safety from ‘blade batches’ during his election campaigns in Pithapuram Assembly constituency. Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s three-day election campaign in the Pithapuram Assembly segment came to an end on Monday.

In recent years, police have struggled to clamp down on the activities of the criminal gangs who are known locally as blade batches. Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada cities have witnessed a rise in the gangs’ activities, with their main focus being on ganja smuggling, according to the police.

In his address to party cadre here, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “I cherish meeting and greeting every section of the voters in Pithapuram Assembly constituency. However, masquerading as supporters, some henchmen have tried to launch a physical attack with blades on us during the campaign. We must be cautious about the strategies of the rivals before proceeding further in the campaign.”

The JSP chief, however, reiterated that he has decided to make Pithapuram his base and meet everyone after the elections.

Newcomers

At least 100 people on Monday joined the JSP in the presence of Mr. Pawan Kalyan. Those who joined the party include advocates, doctors and cadres of opposition parties. The meeting was attended by supporters from various walks of life including representatives of the local bodies.

