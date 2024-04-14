GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Another drama to gain sympathy of people, says ex-Minister Kondru Murali Mohan

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan accuses the YSRCP of staging drama to gain sympathy, questions injuries to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

April 14, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister Kondru Murali Mohan addressing party activists in Rajam of Vizianagaram district. Photo: Special Arrangment

 Former Minister and TDP-Rajam in-charge Kondru Muralimohan alleged that the YSRCP had come out with another drama to gain the sympathy of people while referring to the injury on eyebrow of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada on April 13 night.

Speaking to the media in Vizianagaram, he termed it a sequel to the Kodi Katti incident that occurred in Visakhapatnam airport, where Mr. Reddy received an injury on his shoulder.

“We have many doubts over the Vijayawada incident since there was no electricity during the Chief Minister’s public meeting. There were many people on the top of the vehicle. How [is it] only Mr. Reddy received injuries? It is nothing but defaming TDP and alliance partners ahead of the forthcoming general elections,” said Mr. Muralimohan.

He asked the Vizianagaram district police department to provide high level security for the TDP national president’s public meeting to be held in Rajam on April 15 in the backdrop of the incident that occurred in Vijayawada.

He feared that the YSRCP would try to disrupt the public meeting under the pretext of the Vijayawada incident.

