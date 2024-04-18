Anam’s ‘poaching spree’ worries YSRCP in Venkatagiri

April 18, 2024 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - TIRUPATI

Former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy continues to enact a double role, one as the incumbent MLA for Venkatagiri Assembly constituency and also the TDP’s nominee for Atmakur segment in the ensuing general elections.

Taking advantage of the clout he wields in both the constituencies, the senior politician is leaving no stone unturned to dent the prospects of YSR Congress Party, from which he had walked out citing ideological inconsistencies and attack on his self-respect.

In spite of his hectic campaign in Atmakur constituency, Mr. Reddy spared some time to visit the famous Poleramma folk goddess temple in Venkatagiri late on Tuesday. He used the chance not only to offer prayers, but also to revive his old contacts and divert them towards supporting the TDP candidate Kurugondla Lakshmi Priya and BJP nominee for Tirupati Lok Sabha seat V. Varaprasada Rao.

‘Atma’ comment

Several YSRCP leaders donned the TDP shawl and joined the yellow party in the presence of Anam. Venkatagiri YSRCP candidate Nedurumalli Ramkumar had recently commented that Anam might have left for Atmakur, but his ‘Atma’ continued to hover around Venkatagiri. Mr. Ramkumar’s hard-hitting statement stood vindicated with the exodus of key leaders into the TDP.

Quizzed by The Hindu on whether he was deliberately meddling with his neighbouring constituency, as being alleged by the YSRCP, Mr. Anam Ramanarayana Reddy had no qualms in admitting it.

“Ever since the party sidelined me and made him (Ramkumar) the in-charge of the constituency, he started rubbing me on the wrong side with unnecessary comments. I am only doing what I have to do for my party,” he made it clear. Mr. Ramkumar was not available for comments on the issue.

“I have not focussed yet on Venkatagiri municipality. When I do it, half of Venkatagiri will come over to the TDP side”, the veteran politician cautioned.