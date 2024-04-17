GIFT a SubscriptionGift
4.09 crore to vote in Andhra Pradesh this time

Election Commission of India plans 179 Women Managed Polling teams, 63 polling stations manned by PwD, 50 polling stations managed by youth and 555 model polling stations 

April 17, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated April 18, 2024 02:19 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
For the first time in the history of general elections, the election commission will use the services of only regular government employees.

| Photo Credit: File Photo

A total of 4.09 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming general and Assembly elections to elect 175 Members of Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh apart from 25 Lok Sabha members from the State, on May 13. Filing of nominations will commence from April 18 and continue till April 25, polling will be on May 13, and the counting is scheduled for June 4.

Of the 175 Assembly Constituencies, 139 are general seats, 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and seven for Scheduled Tribes. Of the 25 Parliamentary Constituencies, there are 20 General, four SC and one ST Lok Sabha seat.

A total of 46,165 polling stations will be established in the State. Of them, 12,045 polling stations are in urban areas while the remaining 34,120 are in rural areas. This time, the Election Commission of India has planned 179 Women Managed Polling teams, 63 polling stations will be manned by PwD, 50 polling stations will be managed by youth and there will be 555 model polling stations. 

For successfully conduct of the elections, the ECI will utilise the services of 3,82,218 government employees.

For the first time in the history of general elections, the election commission will use the services of only regular government employees. 

