105-year-old Assam woman honoured for inspiring voters

The Kamrup district authorities felicitated Ramati Baishya on the first day of the Assamese New Year on Sunday

April 15, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Kamrup District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli felicitating 105-year-old voter Ramati Baishya on the first day of the Assamese New Year.

Kamrup District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli felicitating 105-year-old voter Ramati Baishya on the first day of the Assamese New Year. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The authorities of central Assam’s Kamrup district felicitated 105-year-old Ramati Baishya for inspiring people to exercise their franchise.

A team led by District Commissioner and District Election Officer Keerthi Jalli visited Ms. Baishya at her residence in Dalibari village on April 14, the first day of the Assamese New Year. The visit coincided with the Rongali Bihu celebration.

Ms Jalli said the senior citizen was upbeat about casting her vote.

“It was great visiting the 105-year-old aaita [grandmother]. If someone like her can go and vote, our young voters can too,” the District Commissioner said after presenting her a gift hamper containing Bihu delicacies apart from a gamosa (scarf) with SVEEP imprinted on it.

SVEEP expands to systematic voters’ education and electoral programme.

In line with this spirit of respect and encouragement towards the elderly voters, the Kamrup election district held similar felicitation programmes for several 85+ voters across Hajo-Sualkuchi, Boko-Chhaygaon, Palashbari, and Chamaria Assembly seats in the district.

For instance, Kamrup’s District Development Commissioner Susanta Kumar Dutta felicitated the elderly Bhoge Bala Das of the Palashbari Assembly segment.

Kamrup district is a part of the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency.

“The initiative was aimed at not only to seek blessings from senior citizens but also to draw inspiration from their lives and advocate for a 100% voter turnout,” Ms. Jalli said.

