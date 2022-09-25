No matter what your chosen career path is, there is always scope to contribute towards climate action

No matter what your chosen career path is, there is always scope to contribute towards climate action

Climate change is widely acknowledged as a common concern that continues to propel global discussions despite the man-made political boundaries. It affects every species across the globe. Unfortunately, the worst of it is faced by those who have contributed the least towards the problem. Yet, they tirelessly battle to adapt to climate change, build resilience, and mitigate their own contribution, which was already negligible. We must then ask ourselves if it is really fair and just that our actions or inaction causes harm to innocent species and fellow human beings?

Stay aware

The message “climate change is a common concern for humankind” is not applicable to nations alone. It applies to each of us, irrespective of our background. We must first educate ourselves to truly understand the problem’s magnitude and intensity. Once we do, we are bound to act and make positive change.

It may seem overwhelming, initially, to understand a seemingly distinct branch heavily embedded in science. However, here are some easy and interesting ways to do it:

Reading blogs that discuss the science of climate change such as the RealClimate Blog that lists articles on the basis of a reader’s existing knowledge of the subject.

that lists articles on the basis of a reader’s existing knowledge of the subject. Listening to podcasts such as Climate Emergency and Deep Convection to delve deeper into the experiences of climate warriors.

to delve deeper into the experiences of climate warriors. Staying up-to-date with the latest happenings through YouTube videos and news articles.

Sharing what we learn and letting climate change become part of regular conversations, whether at the dinner table, at an office gathering or on social media, thereby learning from one another.

Then, it is time for concrete action. Every big idea or solution stems from an individual driven to make a change at an institutional level. There is no requirement to “switch” to a different profession. It is possible to make a difference within your current profession or career path.

Climate change is multi-faceted. It combines economy, physical science, law, social sciences, agriculture, business, education and activism. It has entered every sector; the financial and corporate world through Environment Social Governance, the tourism sector through eco-tourism, the architecture sector through sustainable urban planning, and so on. Each of these is looking for ways to mitigate their contribution to climate change. We must become a part of this movement in our own individual and collective capacities.

The opportunities in each field are endless since they branch out further. We may find a niche area that suits us. For a lawyer, there is environmental litigation or policy research. A journalist can focus on sustainable business or wildlife conservation. A scientist can work in the field of meteorology, oceanography or geology.

Just as nations must come together, we as individuals, communities, and organisations must do the same. Each of us has a role to play in climate action.

A monthly column from WWF India

The writer is Programme Officer - Research and Capacity Building, Centre for Environmental Law, WWF India.