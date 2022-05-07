Work hard, work smart

Five mistakes to avoid when preparing for the law school entrance exam

For aspiring lawyers, the law school entrance exam can be a daunting undertaking. But all it needs is adequate preparation. Whether you’re taking the Law School Admission Test-India (LSAT-India), Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), or the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET), here are five common mistakes that you should try to avoid.

Mistake #1: Underestimating the time needed to prepare

Planning ahead and ensuring you have enough time to devote to studying is critical. Typically, for LSAT-India, a minimum of three months is a guideline when it comes to test prep timelines, but examine your own circumstances and decide when to begin studying.

Mistake #2: Using the wrong method for your learning style

Before investing in anything, consider what’s likely to work for you — both in terms of format as well as learning style. Some may prefer to flip through a physical textbook, while others may lean towards online courses. In terms of learning style, if you have noticed that you don’t learn best in a classroom, then don’t commit to a classroom-style tutorial. If you struggle to structure your study time on your own, it might be a good idea to sign up for a class that has strictly defined timelines. If you learn best in a one-on-one format, consider engaging a tutor.

Mistake #3: Not taking enough practice tests

Many law school entrance tests require you to work on accuracy and speed simultaneously. Keep in mind that you often only have a minute or two to complete each question, and this will feel even shorter during the actual exam. It’s always a good idea to try and replicate the real testing environment as much as possible when taking practice tests.

Mistake #4: Not analysing mistakes

Don't just practice. Analyse. After you work through a timed practice test, don't just tabulate your results. Identify the question types you’re struggling with and review the basic approach to tackle them. Understand the reason for missing each question. Were you pressed for time? Was the question too complicated? Were you unfamiliar with the material it covered? By examining each question that you missed, you increase your chances of getting it right the next time.

Mistake #5: Studying too much and risking burnout

While it’s important to prepare well, you don’t want to push yourself too hard. If you find that you’re getting physically and mentally exhausted, or if you’re noticing a drop in motivation or even a decline in your practice test scores, you might be on the brink of a possible burnout. To avoid this, set realistic goals for your study periods. For instance, don’t force yourself to take two practice exams in one night. Study at times when you’re most alert. Remember to eat a balanced diet, get enough sleep, and exercise regularly. Work hard but also work smart. You will learn more efficiently if you are relaxed and rested.

The writer is the Vice President-Emerging Markets, Law School Admission Council (LSAC)