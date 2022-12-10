Why the BCA is popular

December 10, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST

The advent of Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) has boosted the demand for many related academic programmes such as B.Tech Computer Science, B.Sc. Computer Science, and Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) that allow students to gain the knowledge and skillsets required for direct entry into these sectors. The BCA programme has been increasingly gaining popularity leading higher education institutes to update the curriculum at a much faster rate than that of other programmes. Here are some reasons why this course has gained prominence in the recent past:

Growing demand: According to latest reports, IT service companies in India have created over 5,00,000 new jobs in 2022. This is likely to increase in the future, as various industries are adopting digital technology. Thus, A BCA degree opens up the door for a career in the IT sector.

Learning options: Many reputed universities are offering BCA in the online mode with the same academic curriculum and rigour as the physical programme at a lower cost. This gives the students the flexibility to learn anywhere and anytime.

Broad curriculum: The curriculum covers foundational concepts in computers and its applications such as programming language (HTML, Java, C, C+, and other advanced ones). Lab practicals and projects help them get a firm hold on coding and programming. Additionally, the curriculum covers Software Engineering, Database Management, Cloud Computing, Computer Networking, Mobile Applications, and other subjects that are sought-after skills today.

Wider opportunities: A BCA student learns many fundamental concepts in the computer and software domain, each of which is now evolving into an independent domain. From computer networking and mobile application development to coding, data science and cloud computing, a BCA graduate earns credentials in various domains. There are also higher education options such as Master of Computer Application (MCA) or M.Sc. in Computer Science, M.Sc. in Data Science, Master of Information Management (MIM), Master of Computer Management (MCM), and Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Affordable: Compared to the B.Tech /B.E programmes, a BCA is both affordable and available. This allows a student to select an institution that suits his/her requirements.

Entry jobs in the IT sector offer equal opportunity to BCA graduates and B.Tech/B.E graduates. As long as the demand for IT professionals keeps growing, BCA graduates will have great career prospects.

The writer is Director, Directorate of Online Education, Manipal University Jaipur