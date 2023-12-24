Why sports needs to be integrated into the academic curriculum

December 24, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST

In a world where the pursuit of academic excellence has often overshadowed other aspects of a student’s development, it’s time to reevaluate our perspective on sports. The age-old notion that sports can be a distraction from academics is undergoing a radical transformation. Solidifying the idea of an athletic subculture, the mid-1990s witnessed the emergence of a notable research initiative in California. Known as the “Promoting Achievement in School Through Sports” programme (PASS), it strategically integrated sports into the educational framework with the aim of elevating the standard of academic accomplishment. It came up with compelling data that confirmed the affirmative impact of school-based sports participation on the enhancement of scholastic performance, as reflected in grades.

Vital to growth

Sports, once considered a mere extracurricular activity, is now being acknowledged as a vital component of holistic growth. More than just a form of recreation, sports serve as a networking platform that unites students as part of a larger, cohesive whole. Perhaps even more importantly, sports contribute significantly to nation-building. The positive correlation between sports, good health, and responsible citizenship cannot be overlooked. The sports industry itself generates employment opportunities, nurturing economic growth. A UNESCO study reinforces this perspective by drawing parallels between successful nations and their emphasis on sports training within education systems. Developed countries recognise that sports education should hold the same stature as intellectual training while creating a balanced and comprehensive learning experience.

The evolution of sports education has transcended the traditional physical education classes. The inception of the Sports Education curriculum by Daryl Siedentop in 1984 marked a turning point. It not only improves physical fitness but also imparts valuable life skills such as teamwork, discipline, and goal-setting. Its team-based structure nurtures collaboration, communication, and interdependence and its structured routines cultivate discipline, time management, and commitment. This curriculum’s emphasis on goal-setting prompts students to define and pursue individual and team objectives and hone strategic planning and perseverance. Leadership roles within teams empower students and enhance their decision-making and responsibility. Problem-solving is nurtured through game strategy and conflict resolution. Ethical values like sportsmanship and respect are embedded to shape behavior. Encounters with challenges encourage resilience and contribute to a growth mindset. This model also transcends fitness while equipping students with a comprehensive set of transferable life skills crucial for personal and professional success.

The solution lies in mainstreaming sports education right from the grassroots level. By emphasising the importance of sports from an early age, we can ensure that students have access to comprehensive development opportunities. The stories of successful athletes who began their journey in their formative years should inspire the establishment of accessible and inclusive sports programmes.

Cross-curricular approach

The integration of sports and academics should be a focal point in educational policies. The NEP 2020 advocates the integration of sports through a cross-curricular pedagogical approach while utilising physical activities to develop essential life skills. It envisions a future where fitness becomes a lifelong pursuit and cognitive abilities are enhanced through sports-integrated learning.

Creating a platform that encourages sports participation and provides consistent training is essential. We can ensure that a passion for sports is nurtured and guided by supporting aspiring athletes with dedicated coaches, trainers, and nutritionists. Schools should allocate merit for sports participation on a par with academics to eliminate the need to choose between the two.

The integration of sports and academics is no longer a luxury but a necessity. As the world evolves, so does our understanding of the multifaceted benefits that sports bring to individuals and societies. It’s time to bridge the gap and provide every student with the opportunity to unlock his/her potential, not only in the classroom but also on the field and to enable a culture that values sports alongside academics to help create a generation of well-rounded individuals who are not only equipped for success but also empowered to lead and contribute to their communities and nations.

The writer is the Chief Strategy Officer of Sports For All (SFA).