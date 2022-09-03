Why do an MBA after B.Tech.?

A combination of Engineering and Management studies offers the right mix of multiple skills and competencies

Post the pandemic, industries are witnessing a significant growth. New operational strategies are being implemented for survival, revival, and sustainable growth. This has created a demand for candidates with an MBA and an engineering degree. While the latter offers in-depth technical knowledge, the former complements that with commercial and management competencies. This makes them valuable in a range of industries that are targeting scalability, speed, variety, flexibility and agility for long-term sustainability.

A graduate in Computer Science, Electrical and Telecommunication Engineering or Mechanical Engineering should opt for MBA with specialisation in Operations Management. Operations is the nerve-center of today’s technology-driven industry. Students are exposed to subjects such as Project Management, Supply Chain Analytics, Business Excellence, Service Operations, Enterprise Resource Planning, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and more. The preferred job profiles in Operations today includes:

Project management leadership with skills in new product and service development (concept to creation) is in high demand. Understanding and leading complex projects require a structured mindset with people and decision-making skills. Application exposure to the different project management tools and techniques play a significant role in leadership development.

Vendor development and outsourcing competency to develop new suppliers and align existing ones to the new post-pandemic digital environment is also in demand. Techno-commercial skills with optimal inshoring and offshoring knowhow is much needed.

Operational skills innew technology is a role for the immediate future. Management of different technologies such as IoT, AI, ML, RFID, Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing and Robotics, require the right mix of technology and management skills.

Exposure to Lean Technology, process and people is another much sought-after profile. The post-pandemic industry is continuously looking to deliver more from less, which is all about LEAN systems.

Supply chain and analytics related skills for sustainable material and information flow. The pandemic disrupted the supply chain across industries. It needs a total transformation under the umbrella of digitisation.

Each of these profiles call for the right mix of qualitative and analytical skills, creativity, design thinking, technology and people management competencies. A good management graduate with a sound engineering fundamentals, about 3-5 years’ industry exposure, and a passion for operations will be the right fit.

The writer is professor - Operations, Great Lakes Institute of Management , Gurugram.