Why data privacy courses are popular

With the sector increasing exponentially, job roles are also expanding leading to a demand for skilled professionals

To meet the complex privacy requirements of organisations, several professionals wish to upskill so that they are industry-ready. | Photo Credit: Freepik

With the sector increasing exponentially, job roles are also expanding leading to a demand for skilled professionals

Data is a commodity with the potential to cause serious problems if it is not used, stored, or processed properly. The Data Privacy Bill, which is still being debated, has also revived the conversation on why it is critical to protect the right to privacy in a digitally interconnected world. The need for talented, skilled, and experienced data privacy professionals has been increasing everyday and the need for data privacy courses has gone up exponentially. Several educational institutions have begun to offer diploma courses to people who are willing to devote more time to learning the ins and outs of data privacy and cybersecurity frameworks around the world.

Upskilling is key

To meet the complex privacy requirements of organisations, several professionals wish to upskill so that they are industry-ready. International organisations, such as the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), offer courses that have aided individuals in shifting their job roles and discovering a plethora of other options in the privacy sector. For example, Data Privacy Specialists handle day-to-day compliance responsibilities, such as privacy assessment documents such as GDPR-mandated Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs) and assist in the mapping of organisational data flows; enhance data privacy training and awareness; and monitor and flag any privacy problems and resolve them. Data Privacy Analysts assist in the development of solutions and automated controls that support an organisation's privacy architecture.

These courses frequently don't have any prerequisites that must be met. However, some courses may require experience in the domain because they only work to enhance the skillsets that individuals already possess, or require some technical knowledge, in which case having completed graduation can aid in a better understanding of the course's contents.

With the data privacy field expanding quickly and many job opportunities in the sector opening up, the best way to make sure you're ready is to prepare ahead of time and get closer to your dream job..

The writer is CEO and Co-founder, Tsaaro Academy