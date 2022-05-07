What global politics is all about

A Bachelor’s degree in this programme offers an overview of the inter-relationship between governments, policies and people

A Bachelor’s degree in this programme offers an overview of the inter-relationship between governments, policies and people

Has there ever been a more interesting time to study global politics? From the pandemic to the crisis in Ukraine, from trade wars to the need for an international response to the climate emergency, so many issues seem best understood through a global lens, which focuses on the main competing forces at a domestic and international level.

Most economic and political dilemmas are only properly understood when viewed through this global lens. How are trade agreements decided? How do relationships between nations affect the way countries plan for and deal with pandemics? How are domestic politics such as the size and nature of the welfare state influenced by global economics? What is its role in the rise of nationalism and populism? Studying Global Politics gives students the insights and skills to answer these and other questions that lie at the intersection of domestic politics and global issues.

Connect with domestic policies

Global Politics is a chance to understand both the processes underpinning domestic politics and their interactions with foreign policies as well as their exposure to international forces. In contrast to International Relations degrees, Global Politics emphasises a focus on domestic actors and political economy in an international context — the interrelationships between individuals, governments, and public policy, and how political theories operate in the real world.

The kind of topics a student might cover a range from concepts in Political Science: state, laws, wars, and political parties; international relations; democratic systems and political power; political economy and the politics of international institutions. Global Politics encourages students to think internationally so undertaking a year abroad at another university or completing a placement year in a relevant organisation — possibly an international NGO or globally-focused business — is an ideal option to consider to enrich the learning.

Studying Global Politics is attractive to students from many backgrounds, particularly those interested in foreign policy, who want to pursue a career in the government or the NGO sector with a focus on foreign policy or international institutions.

So what next after your degree? Global Politics students are likely to be attractive to a host of employers, in politics, civil services, management, journalism, police, armed forces, commerce, business, finance, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), teaching, and graduate research. You’ll have a global perspective on issues plus insights into the complex interplay of different interests — an ideal combination for your career or further study.

Shane Martin is Head of the Department of Government University of Essex