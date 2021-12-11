Move it right

What does working in physiotherapy involve?

According to the World Health Organisation, the health sector needs to scale up on the number of rehabilitation professionals as the prevalence of health conditions associated with severe levels of disability is increasing rapidly around the world. The need for physiotherapists in India is great and, from a global perspective, in low- and middle-income countries is greater.

An undergraduate degree in physiotherapy with practical sessions will teach strong, foundational skills and knowledge of the human body and movement science. The first year looks at the foundations of human anatomy, rehabilitation, professional practice and development. Later the student studies more complex areas such as cardio-respiratory, neurological and musculoskeletal physiotherapy for different systems in the body. Apart from a combination of theory and practical learning, there is nearly always a substantial number of practice-based clinical placements. Physiotherapists also need to have personal attributes such as excellent communication skills, being able to work in a team, being caring, empathetic, encouraging, proactive, and practical.

Range of options

Qualified physiotherapists are central to rehabilitation, as they provide services that help individuals develop, maintain, and restore movement, function, and independence. They work with people at all life stages and seek to maximise quality of life by considering the physical, psychological, emotional, and social well being. Physiotherapists work in hospitals, community settings, private practice, sports clubs, in industry, schools, and charities, thus offering a wide range of career opportunities.

Many might think of physiotherapists mostly working on improving mobility; for example, after an accident or a long stay in hospital. However, they have a much wider set of skills, including working with neurological problems (such as strokes, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease), musculoskeletal problems (such as back pain, whiplash, arthritis), or cardio-respiratory problems (such as chronic heart disease, rehabilitation after a heart attack, asthma, chronic respiratory diseases, cystic fibrosis).

They also work with those who have cancer, burns, mental health problems, amputees, people with broken bones, learning disabilities... and more.

The pandemic too has shone a light on the role of physiotherapy in helping people recover and has encouraged more individuals to consider working in healthcare. Respiratory symptoms are one of the leading causes of hospitalisation due to COVID-19 with many requiring high dependency of intensive care input. Physiotherapists do not only help those recovering from the virus, but also play an important role in the intensive care wards working with those who are on a mechanical ventilator. A patient’s muscles can become weak very quickly when on a ventilator so, as the person recovers, the physiotherapist also helps them regain strength and movement.

Once qualified physiotherapists work in diverse areas and settings, which makes it an exciting profession with new things to be learnt and the chance to change one’s career path within the same profession.

The writer is Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of Hull, the U.K.