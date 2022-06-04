Walk with confidence

Uncertain about your career options? This career counselling column may help

Uncertain about your career options? This career counselling column may help

I am a final-year student of History and Political Science (undergraduate). My aim is to become a professor. What should I do after graduation to achieve this? – Sudarshan

Dear Sudarshan,

First, you need to decide your specialisation and concentrate on completing your Bachelor’s degree. Then pursue a Master’s degree, pass competitive exams like the NET (makes you eligible for assistant professor jobs nationally), SET (makes you eligible for assistant professor jobs within the state you clear the exam in), and CSIR NET (which will help in selecting a lecturer position and get a junior research fellowship). Eventually, you can apply for a doctoral degree, which will exempt you from appearing for competitive exams and also open up direct applications for a college professor position.

I did my B.A. in a regional language and am preparing for Civil Services Exams in English. However, since my English language skills are not good, I can’t write good essays/answers. Is there some way to improve my English skills? – Bhagath

Dear Bhagath,

The British Council has courses that will help you learn the language (https://englishonline.britishcouncil.org/english-language-courses/) Also, find some good institutions of repute near home where you can enrol for spoken English classes. Don’t get intimidated or overwhelmed because you don’t know good English. Try and watch English news, listen to podcasts online, make a small vocabulary book of useful new words for yourself, have conversations in English (even if the grammar and words are incorrect initially). Keep practising, as you will learn only when you speak the language.

I will shortly complete my five-year B.A. LL.B. from a National Law School. What other options do I have, apart from litigation, JAG, and Judiciary? – Manjot

Dear Manjot,

You could always be an advocate, join the government services, become a legal advisor, teach, join a private company, get into legal outsourcing or even pursue higher education.

My brother is in Class 12. He is not as interested in his academics as he is in birds and animals. Can this passion be converted into a profession? If so, how? – Shahbaz

Dear Shahbaz,

He can become a zoologist, an ornithologist (someone who studies the physiology, behaviour, and conservation of birds and their habitats). He could also choose to be a veterinarian, a Zoo educator, an animal trainer, a conservation scientist, or even a professor. Ask him to get in touch with people who are in this field (on LinkedIn and other social networking sites) and follow them and then see if he can intern with them to get a taste of what he would like, before he signs up into a full-time programme.

Disclaimer:This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.