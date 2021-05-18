Virtual conclave offers webinar on careers in robotics

SRMIST, Hindu Group online series on science, engineering, technology courses

A webinar on ‘A Career in Robotics: Current Trends & Prospects’ will be held as a part of the SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021 webinar series on May 22 at 11 a.m.

The 15-part webinar series, organised by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in association with The Hindu Group, spotlights science, engineering and technology courses and their relevance to the 2020s workplace.

As a part of the webinar on Robotics, Sneha Priya, Co-Founder & CEO SP Robotic Works, Prof. Sanjay Goel, Director, Institute of Engineering & Technology, JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur, and Dr. R. Senthilnathan, Associate Professor, Department of Mechatronics Engineering, SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST) will speak. The discussion will be moderated by Mini Tejaswi, Deputy Editor, The Hindu.

The webinar will begin at 11 a.m. and will have a Q&A session at the end.

To register for the free webinar, visit http://bit.ly/SRMTHE7 or scan the QR Code.