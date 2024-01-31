GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UGC’s new guidelines for strict implementation of reservation policy

The guidelines provide ‘equitable opportunity’ for the socio-economically disadvantaged groups

January 31, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

After facing attacks from the Opposition parties and academics for proposing de-reservation in faculty appointments, the University Grants Commission on Wednesday issued guidelines to provide “equitable opportunity” for the Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDGs).

The guidelines, prepared by an expert committee headed by Manikrao M Salunkhe, have recommended setting up a SEDGs Cell in every higher education institution (HEI) approved by the UGC for implementing policies and constitutional rights such as reservation, sensitising all stakeholders, monitoring, equalising access to inclusive quality higher education, ensuring respectful dignity, promoting egalitarian and constitutional values, and grievance redressal. 

Improving equitable access through bridge courses, earn-while-learn, and outreach programme are other suggestions of the panel.  Extending and ensuring basic facilities and amenities to SEDGs for inclusive, healthy, safe, and secure environments on campuses is the aim of the guidelines. 

Making admission processes and curriculum more inclusive, developing bridge courses for students from disadvantaged educational backgrounds, sensitisation of faculty, counsellors, and students on the gender-identity issue, enforcing all no-discrimination and anti-harassment rules and developing a road map that contains specific plans for action on increasing participation from SEDGs are other suggestions of the panel. 

Bridge courses are helpful, especially for newly admitted students in the transition to studying in higher education institutions, the guidelines said. The Earn-while-Learn (EwL) scheme is a means to help the SEDGs students earn and support their education and acquire skills and capabilities that would enhance their employability, it added. 

To enhance employability, the panel has suggested self-empowerment, motivation, teamwork, and leadership development of students.

