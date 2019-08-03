Tune in to change

In Tamil Nadu, 17 out of the 25 registered community radio stations are run by colleges and universities. Chennai alone is home to five such community radio stations. Anna University pioneered the introduction of community radio stations in Indian educational institutions by introducing Anna Community Radio in 2004.

Students, of course, are the backbone of these radio stations. They actively indulge in editorial policy-making decisions and play a crucial role in reviewing the programming policies as well. They are provided with due guidance. when required, but in most cases the teachers or professionals do not overstep and take away the autonomy that students enjoy. In most of these radio stations, students work under a number of departments such as radio jockeying, research, scriptwriting, sound editing, video editing, public relations, documentation, promotion and social media. Through these activities students equip themselves with a plethora of soft skills.

Making a difference

“Chances for the students to be a part of the community radio station are prevalent throughout the year. Students who make use of the opportunity are trained to match the requirements of the radio station,” says Ahila Ezhil Kowsalya, Programme Executive and a student at Loyala Community Radio Station. Loyala CRS has specifically focused on individual communities like transgenders, gypsies, visually challenged and widows.

The MOP Community Radio Station conducts a ‘RJ Hunt’ every year, to pick students who are interested in jockeying. Shortly after this, a workshop is conducted for these students under the guidance of popular RJs and leading professionals in the industry. Brinda Iyer, Radio Programmer at MOP CRS says, “We host a summer camp free of cost for underprivileged children from the nearby communities on a yearly basis. Students pay a pivotal role in organising the camp and other activities that are undertaken for public welfare.”

The Rajiv Gandhi National institute of Youth Development introduced ‘Ilanthalir Community Radio Station’ to specifically function as a vital resource centre for coordinating activities in the field of youth development. According to Surendra Babu, station manager and faculty at the institution, the radio station has successfully managed to disseminate information and spread awareness in a positive and precise manner. SRM Muthucharam CRS is the most recent addition to the lot.

Community radio stations give students a platform to showcase unique talents and promise both professional and personal growth. They gain in-depth understanding and knowledge about the community they focus on and get opportunities to bridge the gap between them and the communities through public welfare programmes that are hosted both inside as well as outside the radio station.