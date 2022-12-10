Tips to get rid of Maths phobia

December 10, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

Often, maths is perceived as a subject that causes fear and anxiety. Many have faced Maths phobia at some point and try to avoid situations involving numbers. Several studies have shown that Maths learning took a big hit during the pandemic and the subsequent online classes compared to reading. It is imperative to bridge such gaps in learning and change the way students perceive Maths. Here are some tips on helping students get rid of their fear of numbers.

Encourage students to ask ‘Why’: To make Maths more relatable, emphasise the WHY. Instead of introducing a topic through a textual definition, ask why they want to learn it. For example, when talking about fractions, ask how one can determine whether a glass is half full or half empty. Asking the right questions before a concept is introduced gives context to what they are going to learn and stays in the memory. Learning should emphasise ‘Why’, which should then be followed by ‘What’ and ‘Now’.

Performance Art and Mind Sports: When Math is introduced in interesting and relatable formats, students can visualise what the question requires and solve it in their minds. Encouraging students to showcase their talent and knowledge introduces an artistic facet in learning Maths, which is a vital component of strengthening conceptual understanding

Game-Based Learning: Classroom and textbook-based learning can be tiresome and boring. Gamification of learning techniques can help change the perception of Maths and provide new and easy ways and rectify mistakes. Games could be as simple as asking students to keep adding a number when their names are called. Not only does this keep students attentive, but also increases their arithmetical accuracy and speed.

Problem-solving approach: Pose a problem, decode it, and present the concept and solution… this encourages the students to spend more time on the subject. For example, while teaching the concept of area and perimeter, the teacher can ask children to measure their room using this parameter. Focussing on repetition is also an important aspect and the key to etching a concept in students’ memory is to link it to previous and future learning.

One size does not fit all: Maths curriculums are designed by establishing what students should know in a particular class. This methodology may be unsuccessful if the child does not understand what they have learnt, how it can be applied practically and what is next in learning. It is similar to giving a child a piece of five different jigsaw puzzles daily and expecting them to complete them. Instead, curriculums must focus on creating a Maths journey. After giving them a solid foundation of the concepts required, students must be taught to explore how these can be applied in the world around them.

The writer is the founder and CEO of Bhanzu, a Maths ed-tech start-up