Tips to crack the GRE

How to ace the test and get that coveted admission into a top graduate school abroad

Do you dream of studying at top graduate schools in the world? Chances are they would require you to take the standardised Graduate Record Examination (GRE) General Test that is designed to test your readiness. While the test score is accepted by many graduate schools, there are also subject tests available for select programmes. Here’s how you can prepare for it.:

Familiarise yourself with the test: The GRE General test has three sections — Verbal Reasoning, Quantitative Reasoning and Analytical Writing. If you are from India, you are no stranger to taking competitive test. But the GRE is a computer-adaptive test. So, if you answered the initial set of questions correctly, you will be shown higher-level difficult questions that can earn you a higher score.

Chart out a plan: Consider the GRE as a project. You would need a plan, resources, time, and, of course, a tracker. And someone who can hold you accountable. Typically students take about three months to prepare with an average of 100 hours of preparation. If you are taking the GRE alongside your regular college or full-time job, earmarking time for preparation will help. To create your ideal study plan, take a diagnostic test to know where you stand.

Identify your study material: Books, online videos, self-paced learning, personal tutors, vocabulary apps ... the options are many. Choosing the right combination can save you time. Access to live trainers can help you get feedback and sort out your doubts immediately. Working with a cohort can motivate you. Choose a couple resources as your starting point and then avail the rest for additional practice.

Play to your strengths: Engineers typically do well in the Quant section and need more time in verbal skills, whereas Humanities students fare better on the verbal portion and spend more time on the former. After familiarising yourself with the test by taking diagnostic tests, identify your strong and weak areas. Take more practice tests for your strong areas and deep-dive into the concepts for your weak areas.

Take mock tests seriously: Once you have gone through all the topics, consider taking at least 2-3 full-length sample tests in a simulated environment. This will give you more insight on what is going well and what is not.

Choose the right test mode: Due to the pandemic, the GRE can be taken at home or at a test centre. Choose what you are more comfortable with. Those who have a noise-free environment and the right equipment as per the ETS recommendations can consider taking it at home. But, if you are worried about frequent power cuts and lack a stable Internet connection, then taking it at a test centre might be better.

What is a good score in the GRE? Typically, top programmes expect you to have scores in the 80th percentile in each section. What helps is working out a suitable study plan and being consistent in practice.

The writer is co-founder, CareerLabs