Tips to ace the IELTS Speaking Test

December 10, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

Numerous overseas universities favour applicants with strong IELTS test results, as part of the admissions process. One of the components of the test that Indian students find difficult is Speaking, which accounts for 25% of the total score. According to industry experts, 62% of Indian students have a hard time communicating in English. Therefore, here are some tips that can help them do well in this segment.

Conversational tone

When talking to the examiner, keep your tone conversational. Use pauses and emphasise words to ensure he/she understands what you are saying. This is a conversation so keep the examiner engaged. Do not memorise answers, as that tends to disrupt your natural tone. Think of it as candid photography and speak.

Confidence is key

The examiner gets the first impression from your introduction. So keep it simple and speak calmly. The examiner will judge the candidate not by his/her opinions or perspectives but by how he/she conveys the message in English. Other important aspects as good body posture, smiling and making eye contact while speaking. All this shows confidence.

Accent does not matter

The IELTS is an international test that is taken by a diverse number of people from different countries. So a variety of accents is usual. What the examiner will consider is the pronunciation of words. The best way to develop clarity in pronunciation is to listen to podcasts, news and documentaries. To practise, record yourself speaking and listen to that to measure your progress. Another efficient way to learn is to use online dictionaries with pronunciation guides.

Develop vocabulary

It is not enough to know complex words. The student must know how to use proper words in appropriate places. A crucial exercise to develop this skill is to test oneself every day by describing events through a different set of words. This not only helps build vocabulary but also develops a speaking style. Follow the 5x5x5 rule! (Stick five sticks at five places in your room and change them every five days)

Grammar matters

Grammatical structure is crucial in conveying the correct meaning in the speaking test. Therefore, the student needs to be fluent and not pause for too long. Use simple present tense while speaking. In the case of passive voice, formal and impersonal words should be used. The only way to master grammar is to practice and more practice.

What matters in the IELTS speaking test is the quality of the language. So the best way to develop speaking skills is to converse with other people who are fluent in the language and correct your mistakes.

The writer is CEO, Henry Harvin