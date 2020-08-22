One step at a time

Transitioning to online learning may seem like a seismic shift. Here are some tips to help you settle into the new system.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left everyone in a state of conflict. And nowhere is this more manifest than in education. Despite the uncertainty and speculation surrounding it, e-learning is here to stay and it is time for students to adapt to it. Below are six strategies that they can adopt:

E-class vs. traditional

Don’t discriminate between online and traditional learning. Take notes during class. Hold yourself accountable and push yourself to be more dedicated. Even though remote learning is flexible, stick to a schedule. If you find it difficult to cope, work with a friend. Find the right person to support and motivate you. Also, a bit of healthy competition between your friend and you will bring out your best performance.

Stick to a schedule

Don’t fall victim to the vicious cycle of waking up late, sleeping late, and then waking up late again. E-learning’s flexibility factor can be both favourable and fatal. The online class is as difficult as a traditional class. So, ensure you don’t lag behind by creating a weekly and daily study schedule, designating hours as per priority, setting deadlines for assignments, projects, and self-study, and adhering to these diligently.

Social distance from social media

Remember when your worst nightmare was getting caught using a phone in class? Well, now your worst nightmare is not having a phone, tablet, or laptop to attend your online classes. The numerous notifications ranging from ‘New Releases on Netflix’ to ‘You were mentioned in a comment’ can easily derail you from the study track. So mute, or better still, turn off such notifications. Set designated hours for being on social media. If this doesn’t help, resort to website blocking apps to help you focus during the stipulated study time.

Set up your study space

Even though e-learning is about flexibility, create a well-defined, neat, and organised space to attend online classrooms and to study in. Ensure the space is as far away as possible from your sleeping and entertainment spaces, as well as from foot traffic at home. Equip it with all the essentials like study material to necessary technological support. Even though the class is online, sit and behave as you would in a traditional class.

Participate actively

It is crucial to contribute your ideas to class discussions. This isn’t just about grades, but about learning. Ask and answer questions, and actively engage. Collaborate with your peers in brainstorming sessions for projects and sharing of resources. Try using apps to brainstorm ideas.

Have a virtual social life

Social distancing and remote learning don’t mean you can’t have a social life. Do it virtually! Building and maintaining your social network is especially critical in times like this, as your peers are a steady source of ideas, support, and inspiration. Your friends will also appreciate your help. Remember, it is all about having and maintaining a balance and let this only be a recreation and not a complete distraction.

The transition to online learning is a seismic shift for everyone. If you feel overwhelmed, keep these tips in mind and start by taking one step at a time. That is more than enough to take you in the right direction.

The writer is co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Learning Matters Pvt. Ltd, a Bengaluru-based ed-tech company. Contact@learningmatters.xyz