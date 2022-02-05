The road ahead

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I have completed my graduation in B.EL.ED from Delhi University. I am planning to pursue Master’s in Psychology. I want to become a psychologist or a school counsellor. What else do I need to do? How much time does it take to become a psychologist in India? – Muskan

Dear Muskan,

A Master’s in Psychology will be fantastic, especially to become a school psychologist. Do a full-time course and not a diploma or certification course from an open university. Check out the colleges you wish to apply to and review the admission criteria. Psychology in undergraduation is a minimum educational qualification, but some colleges make an exception. So, you will need to research this thoroughly. Also, there are courses available under Counselling Psychology and School and Child Psychology. If things don’t look positive, try to do a course from a reputed university aboard as a specialisation and follow that up with an internship on return to bridge the gap between theory and practise.

I am in my final year of M.Sc. in Organic Chemistry from St. Francis College, Hyderabad. I would like to pursue a Ph.D abroad, but am apprehensive about the cost. Does a Ph.D from a foreign university increase the chance of employment in India, in Sicence? - Vaishnavi

Dear Vaishnavi,

Start shortlisting countries where you want to study and start research because each will have specific requirements in terms of admission and qualifying criteria. GRE/ IELTS/ TOFEL scores will be the basic. Also, look out for Ph.D. positions and apply for those that are fully funded and open to international students. Write to the universities and see what is the best scholarship that they can offer. Write to the professors/ principal investigators stating your interest and check for funded positions. What matters is your knowledge about the subject.

I am 26 years old, and working in the BPO sector. I want to go into HR and Education. What should I do about this? I graduated in Englishs Hons. from Delhi University. – Vipasha

Dear Vipasha,

You could do a MHRM or an MBA to pursue HR. You will need to write and crack the CAT, CMAT, MAT, XAT, NMAT for admission depending on the institute that you shortlist. Try to do your Master’s as soon as possible; else you might stagnate professionally in a few years. It will be great to do a course now after the work experience that you have gained. To get into Education, you will need to do a Master’s in Education. Again admission will depend on the college and its requirements.

I am currently in my Class 12 (Commerce- Applied Maths stream). I wish to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Actuarial Science. Which are the best colleges? Also, will Applied Maths be a hindrance to the admissions? What are the eligibility criteria for UG and PG in Actuarial Science? – Newin

Dear Newin,

You will need a min of 50% aggregate marks in Class 12 from a recognised board in science stream (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) to do your Bachelor’s in Actuarial Sciences. These links have a comprehensive list of colleges that offer this course: https://bit.ly/3ucAZrb and https://bit.ly/3IWaoTw Check them out. You might find the mathematics papers difficult with Applied Math, so try and work on that. Also speak to a few people who are already doing the course to find out more about the requirements and the difficulty levels.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@ gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’