Celebrating Teachers’ Day

September 5 was Teachers’ Day. Students and institutions across the country felicitated educators and launched campaigns

Kyunki mein ek teacher hoon

Silver Line Prestige School, Ghaziabad introduced an online campaign ‘Kyunki mein ek teacher hoon’ on the occasion of Teachers' Day across social media platforms. The campaign appeals to all the teachers of the country to present the challenges of their profession as well as their pride in being a teacher through videos, which will then be presented on various social media platforms. The campaign, dedicated to India’s first female teacher Savitri Bai Phule, is also an attempt to highlight the phenomenal contribution of women in the profession. This year marks the 190th birth anniversary of Savitri Bai Phule and the campaign is also a tribute to a remarkable feminist and social reformer who fought for women's empowerment and education in India.

#MissYouTeacher

Sampark Foundation launched a campaign, #MissYouTeacher, encouraging thousands of students across the country to write a heartfelt letter to make their favourite teacher feel even more special on Teacher’s Day. This aims to revive the teacher-student bond and infuse new energy and salute the spirit of teachers and their efforts and sacrifices to bring seamless learning to their students amid the pandemic. More than 5,000 students have participated in this campaign

Words On Wings

Crejo.Fun, an online platform for extra-curricular activities for children in the 4-14 age group, organised ‘Words On Wings’, a poetry competition to mark Teachers’ Day this year. Through this, students were encouraged to their express love and admiration for their teachers and also win scholarships worth over Rs1.5 Lakhs. More than 2000 students from over 100 schools participated and wrote about their feelings for their teachers, the struggle of online classes and their eagerness to meet their teachers again.

#LearnUnlearnRelearn

BYJU’S launched a special Teachers’ Day digital film #LearnUnlearnRelearn to celebrate, honour and thank all teachers across the country. The film seeks to pay tribute to the selfless spirit and sheer perseverance of teachers who have made an everlasting mark in our lives. The film showcases the relationship between a teacher and a student and that, no matter the age, one can continue the learning journey anytime, anywhere. It highlights how despite personal upheavals and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers have been steadfast in their roles as educators and mentors to ensure their students have access to uninterrupted learning.

Teacher Stock Options

BasicFirst, a Jharkhand Innovation Lab-selected edtech company, has announced Teacher Stock Options (TSOPs) for its teachers and educators to commemorate Teachers’ Day and recognise their contribution to building a better society. Over 150 teachers who are associated full-time as well as part-time with the platform will be eligible for ESOP (Employee Stock Options). BasicFirst provides specialised courses for JEE, AIIMS, NTSE, NEET, and Olympiads, as well as courses for students from Classes 6 to 12.

Teachers’ Excellence Awards

Gurugram University hosted a felicitation ceremony on Teachers' Day and gave away Teachers' Excellence Awards. Atul Kumar (HOD of Computer Science) from KIIT College Of Engineering and Kartik Sharma (HOD of MCA and BCA) were both honoured with the Academic Excellence Award by Markandey Ahuja, Vice-Chancellor of Gurugram University.

Week-long celebration

Orchids The International School conducted a week-long celebration Teachers' Day with over 30000 students across 41 branches participating. With physical classes being resumed in a phased manner in some branches, students were excited to come back to class and interact with their peers and teachers face-to-face. They prepared DIY projects/gifts, poems, letters, and cards to express their gratitude towards their teachers.

#MyTeacherMySuperHero

LaunchMyCareer joined hands with Merakii to launch #MyTeacherMySuperHero, a Teachers' Day campaign dedicated to the teachers who are the guiding light of our lives, as well as our career journeys. The film is a tribute to those who educate the children of our nation into what they are today.

#TimelessSpiritOfTeaching

Suraasa launched a digital campaign saluting the #TimelessSpiritOfTeaching. Teachers are the backbone of society and role models for children and the campaign highlights how teachers play a very important role in a student’s life and bring out the best in them, inspiring them to strive for greatness. A week-long engagement campaign on Instagram will feature a series of posts that has a call to action the teachers to share what inspired them to choose teaching as a profession. The best responses will stand a chance to be featured on Suraasa's official social media handles.

Outstanding Teacher Awards presented

IIT Roorkee celebrated Teachers’ Day awith a tribute to Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. Director of IIT Roorkee Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi; Deputy Director Prof. M. Parida; Dean of Faculty Affairs Prof. M.R. Maurya; other Deans, Associate Deans and Heads of the Department were present.The Outstanding Teacher Awards were given also given to Prof. Akshay Dvivedi, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering; Prof. Indrajit Ghosh, Department of Civil Engineering; Prof. E. Rajasekar, Department of Architecture & Planning; Prof. Yogesh Vijay Hote, Department of Electrical Engineering and Prof. M Shankar, Department of Chemistry. The Ramkumar Prize for Outstanding Teaching & Research (2020) was awarded to Prof. Rajat Agarwal, Department of Management Studies

Felicitating Changemakers

Aditya Birla Education Academy (ABEA) celebrated t Teachers’ day by organising a felicitation ceremony for school leaders who have chosen to support their staff, upskill their teachers, provide various opportunities to students and teachers to grow and who have inspired others to change for the better. The objective was to acknowledge and applaud the invaluable contribution and commitment of school leaders in revolutionising and preparing the teachers for the ever-changing learning scenario. Over 28 school leaders were recognised as ‘Changemakers’ under categories such as ‘Promoting inclusion & school wide student enrichment’, ‘Integration of 21st-century skills and new practices’, ‘Creating a culture of continuous professional development’, among others.

Free app for teachers

Practically has launched a free app for teachers on Teachers’ Day. Part of the Practically School Solution (PSS) suite, the app offers a premier classroom experience to promote better interaction and engagement with students. Teachers can conduct classes via the app or the web portal depending upon their convenience. Moreover, any teaching professional across the world can enable their offline and online classes and benefit from content via the solution, absolutely free. The app allows teachers to create and upload their own material for students to refer to while ensuring secure access to their content and easily assign tasks, generate assignments, upload documents and create question banks while automating evaluation and publishing of results.

#GITA Awards conferred

Prof. Prem Vrat, Pro-Chancellor; Professor of Eminence and Chief Mentor, The NorthCap University, Gurugram, was among those awarded the ‘The Great Indian Teacher Award’ or #GITA Award at LEAD Global Conclave 2021 during the Teachers' Day celebrations. He was also a Guest of Honour on the occasion. GSRC, in association with the Indian Observer Post, organised ‘LEAD Global Conclave2021’ on the theme ‘India@75 - Preparing for New Education Policy: Roadmap for Vision to Action’. The #GITA award was also conferred on Prof. Dr. Murali Manohar Joshi; Padma Vibhushan Prof. Dr. K Kasturirangan; Padma Vibhushan Prof. R.A. Mashelkar; Prof. K.K Aggarwal, Chairman, NBA; Padma Shri Dr. Shyam Singh Shashi; and Prof. Ranbir Singh, Founder Vice-Chancellor, NLU, Delhi.

Survey on online learning

Through its latest survey commissioned on the occasion of Teachers' Day, Brainly examined the evolved role of teachers in the online learning scene and how students are adapting to the change. The key highlights from the survey are that Indian students feel that online learning has bridged the communication gap with their teachers; More students are engaging with their teachers beyond academic learning; and more students are asking their teachers for career guidance. From exploring new interest areas to weighing new educational opportunities, students are actively looking up to their teachers for mentorship.

Hello Teacher app

FIITJEE Global School has developed an Android communication app called Hello Teacher, developed by teachers of its in-house coding club Coding Castle. When teachers post an assignment in the app, it can’t be forwarded outside and other students will not be able to see the submissions. Every group has a unique code and students can join the group if the code is shared by the teacher. Teachers can download this app from Google Play store and register as a teacher with the school domain email if the school is already registered or use the Add School option on the app. Students can download and create a student account with their mobile numbers. For more details, visit www.fiitjeeglobalschool.com

Dr. Pritam Singh Award given

Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Director, T.A. Pai Management Institute, was awarded the Dr. Pritam Singh Award 2021 in the category of Best Teacher by AICTE. The title recognizes Prof. Madhu’s academic credentials and institution-building initiatives at TAPMI. Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan conferred the awards. Minister of State for Education, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh; Shri Amit Khare, Secretary, Higher Education; Prof. Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE; Prof. MP Poonia, Vice Chairman, AICTE and Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE, also graced the occasion.