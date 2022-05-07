Steer your career

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I have completed my PG in Human Ecology and am working with an NGO that deals with Forest Rights. I want to pursue a Ph.D. from a good social science university in Europe. What are some of the things that I should start working on? - Suraj

Dear Suraj, Identify and shortlist your research topic and college first. Not all universities in Europe admit students into a Ph.D. programme unless they’ve done a Master’s in the same institution (unlike in the U.S.). So check the eligibility criteria of your choices. Ensure your subject is relevant, within the same discipline of your PG. Research further on the scope, options, and growth opportunities of your shortlisted colleges. Your work experience, internships, SOPs, and your overall profile must be impressive. So focus on building that to become a global research scholar.

I completed my B.Sc Physics in 2020. I want to pursue an MBA but there is a two-year gap due to COVID. Will this cause any impediment? – Ashish

Dear Ashish, Why an MBA after B.Sc. Physics? The gap doesn’t matter, as long as you can justify it. What did you do the last two years will play a bigger role in the final interview process? Did you learn a new skill, prepare for an entrance exam, explore a new business venture, or do an internship? Were you useful, productive and afloat in the gap years? I hope you are also aware that almost all colleges now have an entrance exam.

I have done B.Sc. Life Sciences from Delhi University but am interested in a career in Interior Design. What is the difference between M.Sc. Interior Design and M.Des.? Which would be better? Also what is the way forward in terms of professional institutes and colleges? - Shaurav Sharma

Dear Shaurav, M.Sc. Interior Design is a two-year Master’s course that is all about designing, planning, creating, fabricating, and interpreting indoor designs of homes, office spaces, or any other commercial spaces, multi-usage, exhibitions, hotels, and malls. It includes all aspects of client servicing (from briefing to research, making design proposals, procuring material) to completion and delivery (handing over the finished product). M.Des is also a two-year programme pursued by those who have a keen interest in the artistic field of design across industries. They are taught Industry practises, Sustainable systems and Craft studies, Brand communication, Industry guided projects. There is a wide range of specialisations like Automation Design, Fashion, Interior Design, Gaming Design, and Graphics. To choose between these, consider what you are interested in. M.Des admissions are on the basis of merit lists or entrance exams. You might need to take CEED or other entrance exams conducted by various universities. A similar process is followed for the M.Sc. ID courses though many accredited certification course are also available today.

I have a 17-year-old daughter (Class 11 Humanities). In the last few years, she had played football seriously and wanted to be a footballer. Now she wants to be in the sports field without playing and wants to do something like sport journalism or sports psychology. Please suggest something that will help her. – Neetu

Dear Neetu, Get a career profile done to understand her interests, personality and skills better. Is it just a hobby or an inborn passion? Being in the sports field has a lot of scope; however, it needs to truly be a calling for the child. There are some fantastic UG courses in Sports Management, Sports & Recreation Management, B.Sc Sports Science, B.Sc Physical Education, BBA in Sports Management among others.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@ gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge