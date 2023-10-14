Stay curious

I am doing my Master’s in Economics but would like to work with Artificial Intelligence. Is this possible? What are my career options? Himalaya

Dear Himalaya,

Yes, it is possible as many industries and sectors are increasingly adopting AI, and economists play a crucial role in understanding and applying AI to solve complex problems. With your background in Economics, you can work as a data analyst or data scientist. You can also consider being an Economic Analyst or work with organisations, think tanks, or government agencies involved in shaping policies related to AI and its economic impact as an AI Policy Analyst, or pursue research in the intersection of AI and Economics. AI for Economic Forecasting, AI-driven Finance and Investment Analysis, AI in Development Economics are some other options. Start by learning the fundamentals of AI, Machine Learning, and Data Science. Online courses and tutorials are available on platforms like Coursera, edX, and Udacity. Acquire programming skills in Python and R. Familiarise yourself with libraries like TensorFlow and scikit-learn. Enroll in specialised AI courses or certifications to gain in-depth knowledge of AI applications and techniques. Attend AI conferences, workshops, and seminars to network with professionals in the field and gain insights into opportunities. Join online communities and forums and consider AI-related internships or bootcamps to gain practical experience and make yourself more marketable.

I am in Class 9 and am interested in game development, graphic design, and Software Engineering. It’s my dream to work in Nvidia. What subjects should I take and what other skills should I develop? Vishrut

Dear Vishrut,

Develop a strong foundation in Maths, as it forms the backbone of many technical disciplines, including game development and software engineering. Physics and Computer Science will give you insights into the principles of computer systems and programming. Start learning programming languages like Python, Java, or C++, commonly used in game development and software engineering and coding. Explore game development tools and engines like Unity, Unreal Engine, or Godot and start creating simple games or interactive experiences. Skills in graphic design software like Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, or GIMP will help with digital artwork and is an assets for games. Join online communities to stay updated with the latest trends and developments in game development and software industry. Start small, stay curious, and enjoy the journey of learning and creating.

I am a B.Com. graduate. I want to improve my spoken English. How can I do this? Manish

Dear Manish, Improving your spoken English will boost your confidence and open many opportunities in your personal and professional life. Consistent practice is key. Set aside time each day to practise speaking in English. The more you practise, the more comfortable and fluent you will become. Identify and join English-speaking groups or clubs in your community or online. Engage in conversations with people whose spoken English skills you look upto. Watch English movies, TV shows, and YouTube videos. Listen to English podcasts and audiobooks and read an English newspaper every day. Record yourself speaking in English and listen to it. You could also consider enrolling in spoken English courses offered by language institutes or online platforms. Familiarise yourself with common idioms and expressions used in English conversations. Be patient and persistent as learning a language takes time. Don’t be afraid of making mistakes; it is a part of the learning process.

I am a pre-final year Mechanical Engineering student at a government college with little placement opportunities. I am confused about what I am going to do with my life. Sometimes I feel like I made a wrong choice with this course. I am also waiting for the Indian Air Force Airman results. If I get that, should I drop the course? I feel ashamed about not being able to decide and have been very anxious about this. I am not good at academics and have a couple of arrears. The one thing I am interested in is athletics, though I am not able to achieve anything there. Murugaperumal

Dear Murugaperumal,

I understand your confusion and the stress it is causing you. It is okay to take time to figure out what you want to do. Introspect, work on a pros-and-cons list and reflect on what truly interests and excites you. Consider your strengths, hobbies, and what activities bring joy and fulfilment. A career counsellor might help you identify potential options. I would suggest that you put in a little bit of effort and complete your pending arrears and then apply for the Officer cadre in the IAF via the AFCAT exam. It is conducted twice a year and it will be a very worthwhile choice. A career in the IAF will certainly provide you with time to practise and enjoy athletics. Think about your long-term goals and then make a decision.