Stay committed to your goals

I am a final-year student of B.A. English. Is an MBA in Port Management and Logistics a good option? Is an entrance exam mandatory for all MBA courses in India? Arun

Dear Arun,

This is a specialised degree if you have a specific interest in the field of logistics, supply chain management, and port operations. Logistics and port management is a growing field, especially with the expansion of global trade and e-commerce. This programme will open up opportunities for shipping companies, logistics firms, port authorities, and related government agencies, both national and international. Yes, most MBA programmes in India today require an entrance exam. The most common used by several B-Schools are — Common Admission Test (CAT) for the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Management Aptitude Test (MAT), Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) for admission to AICTE-approved management programmes, and the state-level exams for admission to state-run universities and colleges. Check out specific requirements of the programme that you are interested in, as some institutions may have other requirements apart from the entrance exam score.

I have a B.A. in Functional English and aspire to become a journalist. So, I am taking a gap year to appear for entrance exams. Are there any certificate courses I can take or skills I can develop during this time? Hari

Dear Hari,

Actively engage and soak yourself in journalism by reading newspapers, following news websites, and participating in discussions about current events though the gap year. A few Certification Courses that will help you significantly are — Journalism and Mass Communication, Digital Marketing, Data Journalism, Multimedia Production, Creative Writing, Photography and Visual Storytelling, Legal and Ethical Aspects of Journalism. Practise Writing Skills (to improve your ability to write clear, concise, and engaging content), Research Skills, Interviewing Skills, Media Literacy (Staying informed about current events, media trends, and news outlets), Networking, Critical Thinking and Time Management. Eventually, the combination of coursework, practical experience, and skills development will prepare you for a successful career in journalism.

I did my B.Com. from India and my Master’s in Ireland. It has been five years since then but I am still unsure of what to do with my career. I wanted to crack the Civil Services Exam but my preparation keeps getting disturbed. What should I do? Sanju

Dear Sanju,

This gap seems pretty large. Seek the professional help of a career counselor who will help you identify your interests and potential career paths based on your unique personality profile. Also, self-assess and reflect on your core interests, strengths, values, and long-term goals. What are your passions, and what kind of work or career path do you see and want for yourself? Define your career goals and create a roadmap to achieve them. If your goal is to crack the Civil Services Exam, evaluate why your preparation is being disrupted? Is there a specific challenge or distraction that you need to address? Make a focused study plan and seek support if needed. If this is not something that you are passionate about then work on finding your calling. Depending on your career interests, consider additional education or skill development. You need to be specific now with the course choices, certifications, and training programmes that can further enhance your existing qualifications. What is stopping you from gaining relevant work experience in your chosen field? While it is natural to experience doubts and uncertainties and being lost in your career as we start our professional lives, the key is to take proactive steps, stay committed to your goals, and be adaptable as you explore different opportunities.

I have completed B.E. ECE and am working as a Software Engineer. I wish to complete M.Tech. in Signal Processing (or similar courses) while continuing my job. Is this doable? Bose

Dear Bose,

Of course, it is doable. Many universities and institutions offer part-time or online accredited M.Tech. programmes to accommodate the needs of working professionals. These programmes are designed to allow working professionals to enhance and upgrade their existing credentials and degrees and yet balance their studies with their jobs. Evaluate the credibility of the course and then understand the flexibility in terms of class schedules, assignments, and exams. Ensure that you will be able to manage your work commitments. Discuss your educational goals with your employer as many companies offer support for employees pursuing advanced degrees, such as flexible work hours or financial aid. Effective time management is crucial. Create a study schedule that balances your job, M.Tech. coursework, and personal life. Inform family and friends about your academic pursuits, as their support and understanding will be invaluable. Take advantage of online resources and virtual libraries provided by your university for research and study materials. Engage with your professors and peers through online forums and networks to build professional connections and gather insights. Stay committed to your education, and use your passion and determination to overcome challenges and remember your long-term goal/s.