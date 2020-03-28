Shortlist your options

I am a final-year Automobile Engineering student and want to pursue MBA in Canada. What are the best universities in Canada where I can apply for MBA programmes, as well as the admission procedures? — Prathiksha U

Dear Prathiksha,

Ivey Business School – University of Western Ontario, Schulich School of Business – York University, Rotman School of Management – University of Tornoto, Desautels Faculty of Management – McGill University, Sauder School of Business – University of British Columbia are some of Canada’s leading MBA schools. Each have their own admissions criteria and hence, it is best if you go through their individual websites and shortlist the course/s that interest you and start a dialogue with the admissions office, at your earliest.

I will be completing my class X this month , and I am interested in Astrophysics. What are the courses I should choose, and the exams I should appear for? What are the options I have? — Krishna Sai

Dear Krishna,

Astrophysics is a highly demanding and a competitive field. You are making an early start, but it always helps to stay focused. You will need PCM in your XI and XII and then get an admission in Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) through JEE, after class XII. Check if you can join local astronomy clubs and participate in related events for aspiring astrophysicists, to meet people in the field and develop an understanding of the scientific community.

I am currently a class X ICSE student and I want to become an Animation Designer. I practice drawing everyday and am improving my skills. I would like to know which stream I should opt for in class XI to pursue this career. Also, what should I pursue after completing class XII? — Karthikay Agrawal.

Dear Karthikay,

You can opt for any stream in class XI and XII. Make sure to take Arts as an elective subject, however, to hone your creativity and stay connected. After class XII, shortlist the right college based on course structure, faculty, institute infrastructure, and so on. Visit a few interesting animation college websites, checkout their courses and talk to their admission officers before you make your final decision. There are many Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) course choices for undergraduation — Aanimation, Multimedia and Animation, Multimedia production and Technology (Hons), Digital Art and Technology (Hons), Integrated Animation, Creative Animation Production, Animation and VFX, to mention a few.

I have scored 49% in my undergraduate in B.A in Sociology, political science and economics, and want to apply in DU LLB. But the minimum percentage required for general category is 50% aggregate. Is there any way through which my problem could be resolved? — Sian Morgan

Dear Sian,

As you have missed the admission criteria by a mere 1%, I would suggest that you go and meet the admissions officer personally and plead and request. Hope that they have a one-off concession and consider your case. Best wishes.

Disclaimer: This column is not a substitute for long-term therapy. It is merely a guiding voice. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. She will answer questions sent to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com. The subject line should be: ‘Off the edge’