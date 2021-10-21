The Hindu Young World painting contest to be held online

The online registration, submission portal closes on November 23

Club Mahindra and The Hindu Young World have announced a national painting competition-2021 to be held online.

The topics for the prelims are as follows:

Sub-Juniors: (Classes 3-5) — My best holiday memory, Best resort holiday with family, The perfect holiday destination.

Juniors: (Classes 6-8) — Holiday with grandparents, Best recreational activity at a resort, My favourite holiday memory with cousins.

Seniors: (Classes 9-12) — The best view from our resort room, My dream destination, An unforgettable holiday memory with friends.

Participants can choose any one of the above topics as per their category and paint on a blank A3 size (11.7 x 16.5 inches) drawing sheet. They may log on to www.ywc.thehindu.com/clubmahindra for registration and other details.

The online registration and submission portal closes on November 23. Participants should ensure that their physical art work reaches the nearest The Hindu office before November 25. If the participant qualifies for the finale, the date and details will be intimated through the registered email ID.

There will be three top winners and seven consolation prize winners in each category. Winners will get attractive prizes and the winning paintings also stand a chance to be displayed at select Club Mahindra resorts.

In case of any queries or clarifications, students or parents may call at toll-free number 1800 102 1878 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Monday to Saturday).