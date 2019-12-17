Class 10, 12 CBSE exams to begin on February 15, 2020

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has announced that board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15, 2020.

For Class 12, the exams will go on till March 30 and for Class 10, the students will have exams till March 20. For the first time this year, students of Class 10 were given an option

In a public notice, Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations of the CBSE, said data indicated that there were nearly 30,000 different combinations of subjects that students of Classes 10 and 12 have opted for. “As these exams will be conducted from mid February 2020, efforts have been taken to release the date sheets at the earliest,” he said. The board has taken steps for the early release of the exam schedule to ensure that students get more time for preparations.

The CBSE has further taken care to ensure that students get sufficient time between exams of main subjects and that the dates of competitive exams do not coincide with their board exams, the notice said. They have also kept in mind the distribution of students in such a way that a large number of students do not reach the examination centre on any particular date.