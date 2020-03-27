Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund Scholarships

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund is offering this scholarship for Indian students to support the study of PhD in India. Selected students will get financial benefits such as tuition fee cover and contingency expenses.

Eligibility: Indian students with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate in both graduate and postgraduate level and have been registered in PhD degree with a recognised university/institution in India, under the age of 35 years can apply.

Prizes and rewards: Selected students will get maintenance allowance including tuition fee ₹ 18,000 per month and contingent expenses of ₹ 15,000 per annum.

Deadline: May 31

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/JNM3

Women Scientist Scheme-B (WOS-B)

Department of Science and Technology (DST), New Delhi, has announced this scheme for women scientists and technologists who are taking a break in their career. This scheme aims at encouraging selected candidates to utilise their knowledge and zeal for the benefit of society.

Eligibility: Indian women scientists or technologists who have qualifications in science and technology areas and fall in the age group of 27 to 57 years can apply.

Prizes and rewards: Stipend of ₹ 55,000 per month for PhD, HRA and Overheads

Deadline: March 31

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/SSF6

NCBS-TIFR Postdoctoral Campus Fellows Programme

National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) have offered this fellowship for the postdoctoral scientists with less than four years of experience. The programme targets postdoctoral scientists with exceptional talent and assists them to carry out their research in the laboratory at NCBS or inStem.

Eligibility: Indian scholars who hold a PhD degree and have no more than four years of postdoctoral research experience and who are sponsored by a local host who is a member of NCBS/inStem faculty, can apply.

Prizes and rewards: A consolidated monthly stipend of ₹ 90,000 and campus housing for the duration.

Deadline: March 31

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/NPP3

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com