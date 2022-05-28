Education

Scholarships: May 28, 2022

International Day of Yoga Jingle Contest

A contest by MInistry of Ayush, Government of India for Indian students to drive awareness and adoption of yoga.

Eligibility: Open to candidates who are at least 18 years of age.

Rewards: Cash prize of ₹25,000

Application: Online

Deadline: June 21

b4s.in/edge/IDJ7

AICTE Internships for Civil Infrastructure

An initiative for applicants to work in Civil Infrastructure at Varanasi Smart City under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt of India. 

Eligibility: Open to candidates having a B.E./B.Tech. degree and specialisation in Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering (Construction Technology with relevant skills and interests.

Rewards: ₹10,000 per month

Application: Online

Deadline: May 31

b4s.in/edge/AIC7

Nursing Scholarship, Sasakawa India Leprosy Foundation

An initiative by the Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation (S-ILF).

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 17 years residing in a self-settled leprosy colony and who want to pursue a B.Sc. Nursing (Basic) and GNM degree.

Rewards: Variable awards

Application: Online

Deadline: June 05

b4s.in/edge/FNS7

Courtesy: buddy4study.com


