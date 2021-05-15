Scholarships: May 15, 2021

DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship

DXC Technology supports meritorious students belonging to underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals and in the first year of BE/BTech programme in CS/IT/EE/EC streams in the academic year 2021-22. They must have obtained at least 60% marks in the previous class. Annual family income should not exceed ₹4 lakh from all sources. Applicants must not be availing any other scholarship benefits of ₹6,000 per annum or more. Children of DXC/Buddy4Study employees are not eligible.

Prizes and rewards: 50% of the total fees or ₹40,000 per annum (whichever is less)

Application: Online

Deadline: June 15

b4s.in/edge/DXC1

IISER Berhampur Post Doctoral Research Fellowship in Biological Chemistry and Nanomedicine

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Berhampur (IISER Berhampur), invites applications for this fellowship.

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 35 years who hold a Ph.D. or are awaiting award of degree in a relevant discipline (Biological or Chemical Sciences, or related), with a consistently good academic record, with 0-5 years of experience in one of the specific research areas such as Biological Sciences and Chemical Sciences.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹54,000 per month plus HRA

Application: Online

Deadline: May 23

b4s.in/edge/BCN8

IIT-Dharwad Department of Mechanical Engineering (DME) Junior Research Fellowship

Indian Institute of Technology-Dharwad, invites applications for project “SRG/2020/002513: Morphological Analysis of 3D Surface Growth in complex Anatomical Shapes — Computational and Experimental Framework”.

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 35 years, who hold a graduate/postgraduate degree in Engineering or MCA/M.Sc. in Computer Science along with any of the following National Eligibility Test/ Exams such as CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship), GATE, or National level exam conducted by Central Government Departments and their agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER, and so on. Their desirable qualification also includes executional expertise, programming and analytical skills (C++ knowledge preferable), 3D solid modelling, image processing, and so on.

Prizes and rewards: ₹31,000 per month (excluding HRA)

Application: Email

Deadline: May 23

b4s.in/edge/TMF7

