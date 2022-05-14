Scholarships: May 14 2022
Information on financial aid for students
AICTE Business Development (Sales) Internship
An opportunity to work at Merry Go Learn for 12 months.
Eligibility: Open to candidates who are willing to pursue Business Development as a career. Must be fluent in English and have excellent communication, interpersonal, problem-solving, presentation, and organisational skills.
Rewards: ₹8,000 per month and performance-based variable
Application: Online
Deadline: June 30
AICTE Tulip Finance Internship
An initiative to support and facilitate day-to-day activities related to company finance, utilisation of various scheme funds, preparing financial reports and assisting in internal audits.
Eligibility: Open to candidates who hold a B.A. degree with relevant skills and interests.
Rewards: ₹10,000 per month
Application: Online
Deadline: May 31
National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2022
An initiative by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), to support talented students to study at prestigious institutes.
Eligibility: Open to candidates who have passed Class 12 board exams or equivalent in the science stream in 2020 or 2021 OR have appeared in 2022 from any recognised Higher Secondary Education Board in India with at least 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent and a position in the NEST merit list.
Rewards: Variable
Application: Online
Deadline: May 18
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
