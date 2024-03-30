GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scholarships: March 30, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

March 30, 2024 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

National Disaster Management Authority Internship Scheme

An opportunity offered by the National Disaster Management Authority, Government of India.

Eligibility: Open to recent graduates of a postgraduate degree programme in Disaster Management, Development Studies, Economics, Humanities, Sciences, Management, Engineering, Health Studies and so on.

Rewards: ₹12,000 monthly

Application: Online

Deadline: Round the year

www.b4s.in/edge/NDMS3 

Bhumi Fellowship Programme in India

A two-year, full-time paid programme to provide hands-on training and experience in teaching and transforming schools in India. 

Eligibility: Open to individuals between 20 and 30 years with a degree in Social Work, Education, or Engineering, who are willing to commit two years and are either based in Chennai or are willing to relocate.

Rewards: ₹25,500 monthly and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: May 30

www.b4s.in/edge/THBF5 

University of Birmingham India Chancellor’s Scholarships

An opportunity offered by the University of Birmingham.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students who have accepted an offer for a full-time PG programme at the institution and meet specified academic conditions, are capable of paying tuition fees not covered under the scholarship and have funds to cover full cost of living in Birmingham.

Rewards: £4,000 (one time)

Application: Online

Deadline: May 31

www.b4s.in/edge/UCBD1 

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com

The Hindu Education Plus / higher education / careers / university / universities and colleges / students

