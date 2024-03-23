Scholarships: March 23, 2024

Kotak Suraksha Scholarship Programme
An initiative from Kotak Securities Limited (KSL) to support students.
Eligibility: Open to PwD applicants from Classes 9 to 12 or pursuing general/professional graduation in India who have secured at least 55% marks in their previous academic year. Annual family income must not exceed ₹3.2 lakhs
Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh a year
Deadline: April 30
Application: Online
University of Bath GREAT Scholarship, India 2024
An opportunity offered by the University of Bath in collaboration with the British Council’s Study UK campaign.
Eligibility: Open to Indian students with a valid passport who hold an offer from the University of Bath to pursue a full-time, Postgraduate taught Master’s course starting in 2024 and are classified as international students for tuition fee purposes.
Rewards: £10,000 for one year
Application: Online
Deadline: May 20
UCL-GREAT Scholarship
A joint initiative of University College London (UCL), the British Council, and the GREAT Britain Campaign.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals who have applied to study for a full-time Master’s degree at UCL in 2024/25 and have received an offer for a place by the closing date.
Rewards: £10,000 for one year
Application: Online
Deadline: May 7
Courtesy: buddy4study.com