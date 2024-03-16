Scholarships: March 16, 2024

Combined Counselling Board (CCB) Scholarship
A merit-based scheme to provide financial assistance to meritorious students.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals who have passed Class 10, 12, or the final year of undergraduate or postgraduate courses from a recognised board, college, or university and have taken admission to technical or professional courses offered by CCB-affiliated colleges approved by AICTE, UGC or the Ministry of Education (MHRD).
Rewards: Between ₹60,000 and ₹2,50,000, depending on course and duration
Application: Online
Deadline: April 15
Aston University GREAT Scholarships
A joint initiative of the British Council and Aston University.
Eligibility: Open to passport holders of India, Pakistan, Thailand, or Vietnam who hold an offer for a one-year postgraduate on-campus taught course (excluding MBA and OSPAP) and have a minimum academic qualification equivalent to a UK 2:1 degree.
Rewards: £10,000 minimum
Application: Online
Deadline: April 30
University of Nottingham GREAT Scholarships
A joint initiative of the British Council and the University of Nottingham, the U.K.
Eligibility: Open to nationals of India, Mexico, Turkey, or Vietnam who hold an offer to start a full-time Master’s (excluding MRes) at the University of Nottingham’s U.K. campus in September and fit British Council’s profile of a GREAT scholar. Applicants should be classified as overseas for fee purposes.
Rewards: £10,000 minimum
Application: Online
Deadline: May 15
Courtesy: buddy4study.com