Scholarships: March 16, 2024

March 16, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST

Combined Counselling Board (CCB) Scholarship

A merit-based scheme to provide financial assistance to meritorious students.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals who have passed Class 10, 12, or the final year of undergraduate or postgraduate courses from a recognised board, college, or university and have taken admission to technical or professional courses offered by CCB-affiliated colleges approved by AICTE, UGC or the Ministry of Education (MHRD).

Rewards: Between ₹60,000 and ₹2,50,000, depending on course and duration

Application: Online

Deadline: April 15

www.b4s.in/edge/CCBS3

Aston University GREAT Scholarships

A joint initiative of the British Council and Aston University.

Eligibility: Open to passport holders of India, Pakistan, Thailand, or Vietnam who hold an offer for a one-year postgraduate on-campus taught course (excluding MBA and OSPAP) and have a minimum academic qualification equivalent to a UK 2:1 degree.

Rewards: £10,000 minimum

Application: Online

Deadline: April 30

www.b4s.in/edge/AGU1

University of Nottingham GREAT Scholarships

A joint initiative of the British Council and the University of Nottingham, the U.K.

Eligibility: Open to nationals of India, Mexico, Turkey, or Vietnam who hold an offer to start a full-time Master’s (excluding MRes) at the University of Nottingham’s U.K. campus in September and fit British Council’s profile of a GREAT scholar. Applicants should be classified as overseas for fee purposes.

Rewards: £10,000 minimum

Application: Online

Deadline: May 15

www.b4s.in/edge/UNGS4

Courtesy: buddy4study.com