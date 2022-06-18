Scholarships: June 18, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

Born To Shine Scholarship

An opportunity offered by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited to encourage and empower young girls to pursue the Arts by providing them with the platform, training, and mentoring.

Eligibility: Open to girls from all over India under the age of 15 who have achieved mastery in a particular Indian artform.

Prizes and rewards: Worth ₹4 lakh over three years

Application: Email

Deadline: June 25

b4s.in/edge/BTS7

The Leap Scholarship

An opportunity from the LeapScholar to provide financial assistance to Indian students who want to grow personally and professionally, and accelerate their careers globally.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens above 21 years of age, who have a minimum IELTS score of 6 (with 5.5 in each band), more than 60% in class 12 exams and more than 60% (or its equivalent) in undergraduate study. The candidates must be freshers or have 0-4 years of work experience with an admission offer from a designated learning institute in the U.K., U.S., Canada, Australia or Ireland for a full-time programme of more than eight months.

Prizes and rewards: Up to 100% Tuition Fee

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

b4s.in/edge/TLS1

INSA Indira Gandhi Prize for Popularisation of Science

An opportunity offered by the National Science Academy (INSA), to encourage and recognise the popularisation of Science in the country.

Eligibility: Open to candidates having a career as a writer, editor, journalist, lecturer, radio or television programme director, science photographer and illustrator, which has enabled them to explain Science (including Medicine), research and technology to the public, and knowledge of the role of Science, technology and research in the enrichment of cultural heritage and in the solution of problems of humanity.

Prizes and rewards: An honorarium of ₹25,000 per month, citation and a bronze medal

Application: Offline application to Executive Director, Indian National Science Academy, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi - 110 002

Deadline: July 15

b4s.in/edge/IGP7

Courtesy: buddy4study.com