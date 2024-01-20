GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scholarships: January 20, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

January 20, 2024 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

V Able - Vidyadhan Disability Scholarship for Graduates

An opportunity offered by the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation.

Eligibility: Open for disabled students who have completed Class 12 and enrolled in a undergraduate course in 2022, with at least 60% marks or a CGPA of 6 in their HSC exam. Annual family income must be below ₹4,00,000.

Rewards: Up to ₹60,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: January 31

www.b4s.in/edge/VVDS2 

NGSF Internship Programme

An internship opportunity offered by the Next Gen Scientists Foundation for those who wish to gain research experience in the Life Sciences. 

Eligibility: Open to Indian students studying in their second/third year of undergraduate programme and Master’s students in the second/fourth year of the integrated programme. Applicants must be willing to work for two-to-three months in the lab of a principal investigator at another Indian institute.

Rewards: ₹6,000 monthly

Application: Online

Deadline: March 31

www.b4s.in/edge/NGF1  

Post-Matric Scholarship for OBC Students, Delhi

A centrally-sponsored scholarship offered by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, and managed by the Department of Welfare of SC/ST/OBC. 

Eligibility: Open to students from the Other Backward Class (OBC) category domiciled in Delhi who are studying at the post-matriculation /post-secondary level in a government-recognised institution/ college/ university within India and have at least 75% attendance in the previous year. Annual family income should not be more than ₹2.5 lakh.

Rewards: Up to ₹10,000 annually

Application: Online

Deadline: March 31

www.b4s.in/edge/PMD2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

Related Topics

The Hindu Education Plus / higher education / university / universities and colleges / College admission / students / careers

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.