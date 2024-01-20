Scholarships: January 20, 2024

January 20, 2024 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

V Able - Vidyadhan Disability Scholarship for Graduates

An opportunity offered by the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation.

Eligibility: Open for disabled students who have completed Class 12 and enrolled in a undergraduate course in 2022, with at least 60% marks or a CGPA of 6 in their HSC exam. Annual family income must be below ₹4,00,000.

Rewards: Up to ₹60,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: January 31

www.b4s.in/edge/VVDS2

NGSF Internship Programme

An internship opportunity offered by the Next Gen Scientists Foundation for those who wish to gain research experience in the Life Sciences.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students studying in their second/third year of undergraduate programme and Master’s students in the second/fourth year of the integrated programme. Applicants must be willing to work for two-to-three months in the lab of a principal investigator at another Indian institute.

Rewards: ₹6,000 monthly

Application: Online

Deadline: March 31

www.b4s.in/edge/NGF1

Post-Matric Scholarship for OBC Students, Delhi

A centrally-sponsored scholarship offered by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, and managed by the Department of Welfare of SC/ST/OBC.

Eligibility: Open to students from the Other Backward Class (OBC) category domiciled in Delhi who are studying at the post-matriculation /post-secondary level in a government-recognised institution/ college/ university within India and have at least 75% attendance in the previous year. Annual family income should not be more than ₹2.5 lakh.

Rewards: Up to ₹10,000 annually

Application: Online

Deadline: March 31

www.b4s.in/edge/PMD2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com