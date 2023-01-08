Scholarships: Jan 7, 2022

DBS Scholarship Programme
DBS Bank invites applications from students who are children of police personnel.
Eligibility: Open to children of police personnel (rank of Sub-Inspector and below) residing in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, or Puducherry. Applicants must be currently enrolled in Class 9 or 10.
Rewards: ₹20,000 per year (for up to three years)
Application: Online
Deadline: February 05
Narotam Sekhsaria Scholarship Programme
An opportunity for meritorious Indian students willing to pursue a postgraduate programme at top-ranking institutions in India and abroad.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals who are below 30 years and have graduated from an accredited Indian University. They must be planning to pursue Master’s or Ph.D. at top-ranking institutions starting in the fall semester.
Rewards: Interest-free loan scholarships
Application: Online
Deadline: March 16
Credit Suisse Scholarship for MBA and MA (Economics) Students
Buddy4Study aims to help qualified candidates bridge the gap between the cost of the programme fees and their ability to pay the fee.
Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in MBA/ MA (Economics) programmes at one of the designated institutions; They must have graduated with at least 60% marks or above and demonstrate significant financial need, defined as family income less than or equal to ₹5 lakhs per annum (subject to verification by Buddy4Study).
Rewards: Up to 80% of total fees or a fixed sum of up to ₹2 lakh whichever is lesser
Application: Online
Deadline: January 15
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
COMMents
SHARE